Samsung Is Ready To Take On Apple AirTags With Its Next-Gen Tracker: All Details

Samsung has launched a new ultra-wideband (UWB) Exynos chip that could be used in the next-gen Apple AirTags like tracker. The Exynos Connect U100 chip gives you the capability of radio frequency, flash memory and power management tech in a single chip.

Samsung launched the SmartTag earlier but its popularity is nowhere close to that of the Apple AirTags tracker, which could change with the next version of the SmartTag that could be equipped with the new Exynos U100 chip.

It also has cryptographic tech which provides encryption at the device level. Samsung states the U100 chip is ideal for IoT and automotive applications.

Advertisement

In addition to tracking devices, Samsung could also integrate this chip into special military equipment and for AR/VR devices as well. Samsung is also going to provide the U100 chip to Google which has become a close partner for the South Korean brand since bringing the co-developed WearOS platform for smartwatches.

Samsung has not officially detailed which product will use the U100 chip first up, but with the certifications done, expect the company to have an AirTags rival in the latter part of this year. Looking at the prowess of the U100 chip, it is possible that Samsung could integrate into its Galaxy smartphones as well.

Samsung is going to face more challenges in the foldable circuit for the first time in 2023. The company has so far launched fourth-gen foldable and flip products in the Galaxy Z range but with the likes of Oppo, Motorola, Xiaomi and OnePlus among others entering the fray in the coming quarters, expect the segment to finally get the boost and demand that consumers have been waiting for. The company is likely to announce the new foldables at an event around August later this year.

Read all the Latest Tech News here