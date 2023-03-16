Samsung Launches Galaxy A54 5G And Galaxy A34 5G In India: Price, Specifications And More

After making headlines last month with the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has launched Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G, expanding its Galaxy A series portfolio. Both devices share several similarities, such as a 5000mAh battery, OneUI 5.1 operating system built on Android 13, and IP67 certification for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specifications

More expensive of the two, the Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC, and paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a micro SD card. The device also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for durability and scratch resistance. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G runs on Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 on top.

For optics, the Galaxy A54 features a 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 32MP shooter.

Moreover, the device comes with dust and water resistant, and is rated IP67. To power everything, the Galaxy A54 5G gets a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Specifications

Despite being cheaper of the two, the Galaxy A34 gets a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits brightness. Like the Galaxy A53, it too, comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy A34 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 6nm processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a micro SD card.

Galaxy A34’s camera setup consists of a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a front-facing 13MP shooter.

It is also dust and water resistant and rated IP67, and gets a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G Price in India, Availability

The Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G will be available starting on March 28—in both—online and offline stores. Galaxy A54 5G is available in the three colours—Violet, Graphite, and Lime, and is priced starting at Rs 38,999, while the Galaxy A34 5G is priced at Rs 30,999, and is available in three colours as well—lime, graphite, and silver.

