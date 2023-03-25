Samsung Launches Galaxy F14 5G In India Featuring 6000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera: All Details

Samsung has launched the Galaxy F14 5G in India, adding to its F series portfolio in the country. The entry-level smartphone gets a dual camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, as well as OneUI 5.1 Core based on Android 13. Additionally, the device offers a 6.6-inch IPS FHD+ display and a large 6000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F14 is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset, which is based on a 5 nm process and is available in two variants, one with 4GB and the other with 6GB of RAM, both offering 128GB of built-in storage. Users can further virtually expand the RAM by up to 12GB by using the storage. The 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS display comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and houses an Infinity-V notch, which has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the back, the Galaxy F14 features a dual camera setup—consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and a secondary 2-megapixel macro camera. Additionally, the smartphone gets a large 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

On the software front, the Galaxy F14 5G features One UI Core 5.1, which is based on Android 13 and is slated to receive two major Android OS updates and four security updates. It also supports 13 5G bands, and has a fingerprint scanner integrated in the power button. The device also carries the support for Samsung Wallet—which makes digital transactions easier.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Price and Availability

The Galaxy F14 5G will be available in two models: 4GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 14,490 and the 6GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 15,990, but clubbed with card offers, the device can be bought for Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,490, respectively. The device is available in three colorways—O.M.G Black, G.O.A.T Green, B.A.E Purple. The device will be sold via Flipkart, select retail stores and Samsung’s online store from March 30.

