Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch 6 Series With Focus On Heath Tracking: Check Price, Features Here

Samsung, today at its Unpacked event in Seoul, launched its new Galaxy Watch6 series smartwatches—which include the vanilla Galaxy Watch6 and the more premium Galaxy Watch6 Classic. With the new Galaxy Watch6 series, Samsung is doubling down on its commitment towards users’ health and fitness; hence, the two new watches come with a slew of new features—including sleep score factors and a new irregular heart rhythm notification feature.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Series: Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 comes in two case sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Meanwhile, the Watch6 Classic is also offered in two case sizes: a larger 47mm option alongside a 43mm option.

Notably, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic has skipped the ‘pro’ moniker in favor of the ‘Classic’ branding—and in doing so—it welcomes back the rotating dial. On the other hand, the Watch6 maintains a design similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch5.

Under the hood, both the Galaxy Watch6 Classic and the Watch6 are powered by the Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz processor, along with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

As for the batteries, the Galaxy Watch6 and the Watch6 Classic—both come with 425mAh and 300mAh batteries depending on the case size you go for. But Despite the different case sizes, Samsung claims that all models have a battery life of up to 40 hours with Always On Display turned off—or up to 30 hours with Always On Display turned on. The watches also support fast charging.

Both the Galaxy Watch6 series watches run on the latest Wear OS 4 platform by Google, with Samsung’s OneUI 5 Watch UI on top.

All models in the Watch6 series are water resistant up to 5ATM, and are IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certified, and offers personalized sleep guidance and fitness features—including heart health monitoring and fall detection.