Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Gaming Monitors Launched In India With 240Hz Refresh Rate: Check Price, Specs

Samsung has expanded its 2023 lineup of Odyssey gaming monitor series in India with the launch of two new Odyssey G9 monitors: the Odyssey G9 G95SC and G9 G93SC.

These monitors have ultra-wide 49-inch QHD 240Hz OLED panels with DisplayHDR True Black 400 and 1800R curvature, and are designed for high-end applications and games.

Samsung Odyssey G9: Specifications and Features

Both the Samsung Odyssey G9 series monitors have 49-inch QHD OLED panels laid out in a 32:9 aspect ratio; support a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

The G9 G95SC, on the other hand, exclusively comes with a dedicated Neo Quantum Processor Pro SoC, IoT apps support, Game Bar, and includes an in-box remote control.

And, as for I/O and connectivity, both the monitors get 1 x Display port (1.4), 1 x HDMI(2.1), 1 x Micro HDMI(2.1) and USB Hub.

Samsung claims that the Odyssey G9 series also gets Auto Source Switch+, which allows the monitors to detect when connected devices are turned on, and feature CoreSync & Core Lighting+.