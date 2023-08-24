Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor With 57-inch Curved Screen Launched: Price & More

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor: The South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday launched a new gaming-centric ‘Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor’ with a 57-inch curved screen and quantum matrix technology for higher picture quality.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor: Price, Colours, Offers And Availability

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is priced at Rs 2,25,000 in India. This gaming-centric monitor from Samsung comes in White colour. Customers can buy it from Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores.

The company has also announced that Odyssey Neo G9 will be available at a no-cost EMI with an instant cart discount of Rs 10,000 when purchasing from Samsung E-store between August 24th and 31st and Rs 3,500 on credit and debit cards of leading Banks.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor sports a UHD resolution display (7680 x 2160) stretched in a 32:9 aspect ratio. It has a 1000R curved design and boasts Samsung’s quantum mini-LED technology with support for VESA Display HDR 1000 specification. It also boasts a DisplayPort 2.1 support, which transfers data approximately twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4.

In addition, the new DisplayPort 2.1 allows lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC) to transmit information without distortion. The Odyssey Neo G9 also supports a refresh rate of 240Hz. The monitor is slim and has something called Core Lighting+. The back of the monitor looks like scenes from games and changes colors based on what’s on the screen.

The monitor comes with an Ergonomic Stand, which would allow users to adjust the monitor’s height or tilt. The display supports picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture to make the most of its large screen footprint.