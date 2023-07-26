Samsung Unpacked 2023 Live Updates: Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5 And More Announced

Samsung at its Unpacked 2023 launch event in Seoul, South Korea is all set to launch its next generation of foldable smartphones– Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 along with Galaxy Watch6 Series and Galaxy Tab S9 Series. The new foldable smartphones are expected to feature improved chipsets with better cameras and battery capacity. Another interesting aspect is that Samsung will offer a larger cover screen on the Z Flip5.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to have a 7.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display and a 6.