Samsung Wants A Piece Of ChatGPT, Could Roll Out On This App

Samsung was one of the tech giants to block the use of AI chatbot ChatGPT for its employees but that hasn’t stopped the brand from looking to integrate it for its consumers.

According to reports, Samsung could bring ChatGPT on one of its mobile apps for users so that they don’t have to download any other app or browser to use the AI chatbot. Samsung’s Internet app seems to be the likely destination for the ChatGPT integration, as noticed from the placeholder string in the app’s code.

Samsung has not officially said much about this possibility but it is likely that the company shares more details about the ChatGPT integration when it launches the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 series in South Korea later this month.

Advertisement

Bringing ChatGPT to its in-house app not only makes it appealing for the Samsung users but also encourages other users to download the app and use the AI chatbot for their queries and other tasks. Reports hint that Samsung could start this integration via the Labs feature that the company offers to users who want to try out experimental features that are not released for the public.