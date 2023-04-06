Home » Tech » Saudi's Savvy Games to Acquire Mobile Games Maker Scopely for $4.9 Billion

Scopely, founded in 2011, will become an autonomous operation under the Savvy umbrella

Savvy Games Group, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has agreed to acquire Scopely, a maker of mobile games based in Culver City, California, for $4.9 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

Scopely, founded in 2011, will become an autonomous operation under the Savvy umbrella, they said in a statement, noting the deal will “strengthen Savvy’s global position" and enable Scopely to accelerate growth.

Last year, state news agency SPA said Savvy would invest 142 billion riyals ($37.85 billion) in initiatives aimed at making the kingdom a global hub for gaming.

In February, Savvy bought a $265 million stake in the Chinese E-sports company VSPO backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd.

