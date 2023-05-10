Scam Alert: If You Tweet The Word Paytm On Twitter, You May Lose Money

The Twitter customer support of popular payments app Paytm seems to be taken over by scammers in India. The moment you tweet anything with the word ‘Paytm’ in it, several automated fake bots will respond posing as Paytm customer care executives. Fake Paytm Customer Care accounts have flooded Twitter and all of them have one intention: phish personal details from you and steal money from you.

Usually, people take to Twitter to connect with the official Paytm support handle to get help on failed transactions and other UPI related issues. Most Paytm users share screenshots while complaining about an issue on Twitter. These screenshots sometimes contain personal information like mobile number or UPI ID. The scammers are quick to harvest such personal information and they call users directly, pretending to provide help.

In most cases, these scammers try to steal money from Paytm users by claiming to offer a refund. Instead of actually refunding money they use the request money feature on UPI to steal money. Sometimes, these scammers tell victims to download screen-sharing apps to ultimately steal login details, banking information, passwords and UPI pins.

[Fake Paytm bots try to scam Twitter users with tweets like this shown in the image above.]

After Elon Musk took away verified Blue ticks from old Twitter accounts, the official Paytm Care Twitter handle cannot be differentiated from the scores of fake accounts with similar names. With the Blue Tick on the Paytm Care Twitter handle, scammers are trying to make a quick buck using this confusion to their advantage.

Twitter users must be extra careful while tweeting about Paytm as whatever they write with the word Paytm in it, will attract the attention of scammers instantly. Also, never share any personal information over Twitter or over a call. There’s a drastic increase of scam calls throughout India recently and the safest way out from this is to avoid receiving calls from unknown numbers.

