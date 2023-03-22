Sennheiser Launches New 'HD 660S2' Headphones At Rs 54,990 In India: Check Features & Availability

German audio giant Sennheiser announced the launch of its new HD 660S2 headphones in India. The new HD 660S2 headphones come with 300-ohm transducers, two 1.8-meter user-detachable cables, and more.

Priced at Rs 54,990, the Sennheiser HD 660S2 will be available from 21st March 2023 across all online platforms such as the Sennheiser website, Amazon, Headphone Zone, and The Audio Store, and premium retail outlets at Rs 54,990.

“Our new Sennheiser HD 660S2 offers listeners what they requested most from the headphones’ predecessor. With precision and power like no other and new sensitivity across all frequencies, listeners will hear details they’ve never heard before, especially at the lower end of the spectrum," said Kapil Gulati, Sales Director – Consumer Hearing Business, Sonova.

Sennheiser HD 660S2 Specifications

The company said that the HD 660S2’s warm bass characteristics pair perfectly with its silky-smooth treble performance and trademark vocal presence, allowing the timbre and uniqueness of any instrument part to stand out. The improved transducer airflow and a refined voice coil help the HD 660S2 in delivering a refined listening experience.

Sennheiser has improved the impulse response by reducing the voice coil’s weight. This brings hyper and realistic textures to the forefront of any performance reproduction. The HD 660S2 continues the series’ emphasis on quality, functional design using materials that contribute to the hi-fi experience.

The transducer surround drops the resonant frequency from 110 Hz (original HD 660S) down to 70 Hz for hefty kick drums that move with ease. “Even the outer mesh grilles are crafted to manage airflow at the ideal impedance for exquisite open-back listening sessions," the company said.

