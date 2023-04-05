Sigma Launches 23mm F1.4 DC DN, 17mm F4 DG DN, And 50mm DG DN F2 Lenses In India: All Details

Sigma has announced the release of its newest lenses in India. The lineup includes the Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN, which is designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras, and the Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN and Sigma 50mm DG DN F2—both made for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN

Advertisement

The Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN lens is a compact ultra-wide-angle lens designed for full-frame mirrorless camera systems. It offers a wide-angle view and a minimum close focusing distance of 12cm—making it ideal for close-up photography, selfies, and vlogging. The lens construction includes two SLD glass elements and three aspherical lens elements, which according to Sigma—reduces lens aberrations, maintains compactness, and features a φ55mm filter thread.

Advertisement

Sigma 50mm F2 DG DN

The SIGMA 50mm F2 DG DN also features a compact design that’s ideal for portraits and street-style photography. It features an all-metal construction—which Sigma claims is developed using the same technology as the SIGMA CINE lens range. The lens features 9 elements in 8 groups with 2 SLD and 3 aspherical lens elements, and has 55mm filter thread. And, for focusing, it too, features a stepping motor—for autofocus in both stills and video. Moreover, for pleasing bokeh, it gets a 7-blade rounded diaphragm, and F2 aperture, which allows for a shallow depth of field, and allows for subject separation.

Sigma 23mm F1.4 DC DN

The construction of the lens is made of 13 elements in 10 groups, including 3 SLD glass elements and 2 aspherical lens elements. Moreover, the large F1.4 aperture allows for a shallow depth of field and pleasing bokeh. The lens body weighs 340g, has a length of 76.9mm, and filter diameter of 52mm—making it compact to be mounted on APS-C bodies. You may also mount it on supporting full-frame cameras, including Sigma’s own Sigma fp and fp L. If you buy it for L-Mount cameras, you may switch to ‘linear focus,’ in which the focus shifts by a fixed amount according to the rotation angle of the focus ring.

Read all the Latest Tech News here