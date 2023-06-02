Sony BRAVIA X82L TVs Launched In India With Dolby Vision, PS5-Centric Features: Check Details Here

Sony India, expanding its lineup of BRAVIA TVs in India—has launched a new BRAVIA X82L television series in the market. Running on Google TV, the lineup is available in 55", 65", and 75" screen sizes, and gets Sony’s X1 4K HDR picture processor to ensure the screens display deep blacks, ideal textures, and a realistic image.

These panels are direct LED units, which get backlight from behind the panel—compared to backlight from the edges. The TVs also get Sony’s proprietary TRILUMINOS PRO algorithm to allow for a wide color gamut, and gaming-centric features to enhance compatibility with the company’s own PlayStation 5 system.

BRAVIA X82L Specifications and Features

All models in the BRAVIA X82L lineup feature 4K displays and support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as get a frame dimming type of backlight.

Sony has also added quality-of-life features, including ambient optimization technology, which, with support from the light sensor, automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions—boosting brightness in bright rooms and reducing it in dim rooms. Sony says the TVs get acoustic auto calibration technology, which detects users’ position in a room and then optimizes sound.

The lineup also gets a myriad of gaming-centric features, including native support for the PS5 console. The brand claims that PS5 consoles can automatically recognize “individual BRAVIA TV models and select the best HDR setting for your TV accordingly." Moreover, the lineup features HDMI 2.1 and auto low latency mode, which helps with reaction times in games. And, once you connect to a PS5, the TVs will automatically switch into Game mode and switch back to standard mode once you turn it off.

The X82L TVs run on Google TV OS, so that means users get access to the platform’s 10,000+ apps and games. Furthermore, the TVs also support Apple HomeKit and AirPlay for easy streaming.

BRAVIA X82L Price In India, Availability

The 55-inch variant, with the model name KD-55X82L, is priced at Rs 91,990. The 65-inch KD-55X82L costs Rs 124,990. As for the larger 75-inch KD-75X82L, the price and availability details have not been disclosed yet. Both the KD-55X82L and KD-65X82L are available from today, June 2 across Sony Centers, other offline retails stores and online e-commerce websites.