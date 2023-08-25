Sony Buys This Gaming Headphone Brand To Pair It With PlayStation Tech

Sony is building a strong portfolio of products in the gaming category to complement the PlayStation and the latest news confirms it has bought the gaming headphone brand Audeze in a deal this week.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Audeze, a leading audio technology brand and pioneer of high-end gaming headphones.

This acquisition aims to strengthen SIE’s efforts to continue innovating the audio experience of PlayStation games, the company said in a statement.

Even though Sony has bought the company, it says Audeze will be operating as a standalone brand and make products for all platforms, while benefiting from being a part of the PlayStation ecosystem.

“We’re excited to bring Audeze’s expertise into the PlayStation ecosystem, building on the great strides we’ve made with PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech and the Pulse 3D wireless headset," said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, SIE.

Audeze is a California-based company that has been known for its professional audio products including the gaming segment. But the biggest appeal for Sony’s deal has to be linked to Audeze’s patented technologies and unique planar magnetic drivers that could soon be part of Sony’s rich array of audio products.

“Sony Interactive provides Audeze with a unique opportunity to scale our business, as we continue with our mission to deliver best-in-class headphones to recording professionals, audiophiles, and gamers," said Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO, Audeze.