Sony PS5 To Be Discounted By Rs 7,500 From July 25: Check All Details Here

The PlayStation 5 console was released in India almost two and a half years ago, and while it was initially difficult to purchase, Sony has recently been more proactive in India—offering various deals and discounts on the PS5. Sony has now revealed that the disc version of the PS5 console will be discounted by Rs 7,500 from July 25 to August 7, which is the biggest discount Sony has offered on the PS5 console since its launch.

Sony recently offered a flat discount of Rs. 5,000 on the disc and digital variants of the PlayStation 5 for a month, bringing the price down to Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. However, the offer is now only applicable to the disc variant, so the effective price of the model will be Rs. 47,490. This excludes any card offers and is the flat discount offered to everyone interested in purchasing the console between July 25 and August 7.

Where Can You Avail The Discount?

Sony has confirmed to us that this Rs 7,500 off discount offer will be applicable across a range of retailers—including Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales & select retailers.