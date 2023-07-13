Sony SRS-XV800 Party Speaker Launched With Battery Life Of 25 Hours: Price, Specifications

Sony India on Thursday launched its new SRS-XV800 party speaker, which comes with a massive battery life of 25 hours, a TV Sound Booster, an IPX4 rating, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Sony SRS-XV800 Price In India

Priced at Rs 49,990 in India, the Sony SRS-XV800 will be available across retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in the country from 14th July 2023 onwards.

Advertisement

Sony SRS-XV800 Specifications

According to the company, Sony SRS-XV800 features Omni-directional Party Sound, X-Balanced Speaker units, and five tweeters that produce deep, punchy bass and clear high-frequency sound in every corner of the room. The speaker has a long battery life of up to 25 hours and a quick charging function that gives 3 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes.

The new Sony speaker can connect to your TV and boost the sound quality with its two rear tweeters and X-Balanced speaker units. The TV Sound Booster function lets you enjoy the enhanced sound of live performances, movies, and other audio-visual cont

The SRS-XV800 is portable and also comes with Built-in wheels. The speaker also comes with features such as karaoke, guitar input, an intuitive touch panel, an IPX4 rating, and Bluetooth connectivity. The SRS-XV800 is also eco-friendly. It uses recycled plastic materials for its design.