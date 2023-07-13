Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Sony SRS-XV800 Party Speaker Launched With Battery Life Of 25 Hours: Price, Specifications

Sony SRS-XV800 Party Speaker Launched With Battery Life Of 25 Hours: Price, Specifications

The new Sony speaker can connect to your TV and boost the sound quality with its two rear tweeters and X-Balanced speaker units.

Reported By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 16:25 IST

New Delhi, India

The new SRS-XV800 is compatible with both Sony Music Center and Fiestable apps.
The new SRS-XV800 is compatible with both Sony Music Center and Fiestable apps.

Sony India on Thursday launched its new SRS-XV800 party speaker, which comes with a massive battery life of 25 hours, a TV Sound Booster, an IPX4 rating, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Sony SRS-XV800 Price In India

Priced at Rs 49,990 in India, the Sony SRS-XV800 will be available across retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in the country from 14th July 2023 onwards.

Sony SRS-XV800 Specifications

According to the company, Sony SRS-XV800 features Omni-directional Party Sound, X-Balanced Speaker units, and five tweeters that produce deep, punchy bass and clear high-frequency sound in every corner of the room. The speaker has a long battery life of up to 25 hours and a quick charging function that gives 3 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes.

The new Sony speaker can connect to your TV and boost the sound quality with its two rear tweeters and X-Balanced speaker units. The TV Sound Booster function lets you enjoy the enhanced sound of live performances, movies, and other audio-visual cont

The SRS-XV800 is portable and also comes with Built-in wheels. The speaker also comes with features such as karaoke, guitar input, an intuitive touch panel, an IPX4 rating, and Bluetooth connectivity. The SRS-XV800 is also eco-friendly. It uses recycled plastic materials for its design.

    • “SRS-XV800 aldo offers indirect illumination which produces ambient light, so you can light up your room. It also helps create an immersive experience by simply playing music through the speaker, as the lights will automatically sync to the beat and rhythm of the music, creating a captivating display of colours," the company said.

    The new SRS-XV800 is compatible with both Sony Music Center and Fiestable apps. With Sony Music Center, you can select playlists, change lighting patterns and sound modes all from the dance floor. Fiestable allows you to access fun features to help create the ultimate party atmosphere, such as making a playlist, karaoke functions including Voice Changer and Echo, plus DJ control to add sound effects.

    last updated: July 13, 2023, 16:25 IST
