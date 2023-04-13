Trends :Apple Store OpeningRedmi Smart Fire TVSundar PichaiWhatsAppOnePlus Nord Buds 2
Sony Unveils New Additions To PS Plus Game Catalogue For April 2023

Sony has revealed the latest additions to the PS Plus Game Catalogue for April 2023, bringing a good variety to the mix with action-adventure titles, sports, first-person shooters, and horror titles.

April 13, 2023

New additions will be available to play from April 18. (Image: Sony)
New additions will be available to play from April 18. (Image: Sony)

And, all the games will be available to play from April 18.

Games Coming for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Subscribers: Game Catalogue


  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits - PS4, PS5
  • Doom Eternal - PS4, PS5
  • Riders Republic - PS4, PS5
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure - PS4/PS5
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - PS4
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - PS4
  • The Evil Within - PS4
  
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom - PS4, PS5
  • Paradise Killer - PS4/PS5
  • Slay the Spire - PS4
  • Bassmaster Fishing - PS4, PS5

PS Plus Deluxe: Classic Games


  • Doom 2 - PS4 
  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition - PS4
  • Doom 64 - PS4
  • Doom - PS4

Sony has also announced that several titles will no longer be available in the Game Catalogue in May. Marvel’s Spider-Man, Resident Evil, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 are some of the titles affected, but if you haven’t played them, you can still do so before May 15th.

Sony will also host its State of Play event showcasing over 20 minutes of gameplay that will detail Final Fantasy 16, exclusively launching on the PS5 on June 22, 2023.

April 13, 2023
last updated: April 13, 2023, 13:41 IST
