Sony Unveils New Games For PS Plus Game Catalog For July 2023: Check Full List Here

Sony has unveiled new games for the PS Plus Catalog Games exclusive to PS Plus Deluxe and Extra subscribers for the month of July. And, this month there is a selection of some of all time classics, indie titles and the winner of 2021’s Game of The Year award, It Takes Two. All of the following games will be available to download from July 18.

Game Catalog Games Available For PS Plus Deluxe and Extra Members



It Takes Two | PS4, PS5

Sniper Elite 5 | PS4, PS5

Snowrunner | PS4, PS5

World War Z | PS4, PS5

The Ascent | PS4, PS5

Undertale | PS4

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PS4

Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4

Dysmantle | PS4, PS5

Circus Electrique | PS4

Dynasty Warriors 9 | PS4

Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure | PS4, PS5

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | PS4, PS5

Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4

PS Plus Deluxe/Premium Classic Games