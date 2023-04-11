Sony WH-CH520 Headphones Launched Under Rs 5,000 In India: All Details Here

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: After launching its affordable WH-CH720N headphones in India recently, the Japanese tech giant Sony on Tuesday announced the launch of the new budget WH-CH520 headphones in the country under Rs 5,000.

The Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones come with features like Precise Voice Pickup technology, Multipoint connection, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, Fast Pair feature and a battery life up to 50 hours.

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: Price, Colours And Availability

Priced at Rs 4,490 in India, the Sony WH-CH520 headphones will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 11th April 2023 onwards. The on-ear wireless headphones from Sony will come in Black, White, Blue and Beige colour options.

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: Specifications

The on-ear Sony WH-CH520 headphones feature an adjustable headband with padding, soft earpads and a lightweight design. It has a battery life of up to 35 hours with Noise Cancelling and 50 hours without Noise Cancelling. The company claims that a “3-minute charge would give up to 1 hour of playback."

The WH-CH520 features a Multipoint connection which allows you to quickly switch between two devices at once. It comes with easy button operation and can be controlled with your voice. Also, the WH-CH520 allow you to tailor your sound using the equaliser in the Sony | Headphones Connect app. You can choose from a variety of settings to match sound quality with the music genre you’re listening to.

It has Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology, and a newly developed wind noise reduction structure around the microphones, which will remove background noise. The WH-CH520 also provides easy hands-free calling.

The WH-CH520 also allows playback of 360 Reality Audio tracks. The device is also coming with Fast Pair and Swift Pair features for better connectivity on Android smartphones, and Windows 10 devices via Bluetooth.

