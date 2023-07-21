Sony’s New Premium TWS Earbuds Launch Date Confirmed: Price And What We Expect

Sony is ready to unleash its new premium True Wireless earbuds in the market in the next few days. The company’s popular WF-1000 series has been pitted as one of the best in its segment, and now Sony will be trying to up the ante with the launch of the Sony WF-1000XM5 this year. We have always found the name of these TWS earbuds quite complex, sounding more like a project name than a product.

But that does not tell you the actual quality of the product, which is likely to see an upgrade this year.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Launch Date And Expected Features

Sony has shared a public teaser of the WF-1000XM5 with the launch date of July 24 on Monday next week. The teaser also talks about silence, which suggests further upgrades with the noise cancellation of the earbuds, which is already one of the best in its segment. We have already seen a few leaks of the WF-1000XM5 which hints at a tweaked design for the earbuds that should be lighter and more comfortable to wear in the ears.