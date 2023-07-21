Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Sony’s New Premium TWS Earbuds Launch Date Confirmed: Price And What We Expect

The latest premium TWS earbuds from the company could see some design changes and hardware upgrades for better sound quality.

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 16:37 IST

United States of America (USA)

The new WF-1000XM5 is finally coming this month
Sony is ready to unleash its new premium True Wireless earbuds in the market in the next few days. The company’s popular WF-1000 series has been pitted as one of the best in its segment, and now Sony will be trying to up the ante with the launch of the Sony WF-1000XM5 this year. We have always found the name of these TWS earbuds quite complex, sounding more like a project name than a product.

But that does not tell you the actual quality of the product, which is likely to see an upgrade this year.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Launch Date And Expected Features

Sony has shared a public teaser of the WF-1000XM5 with the launch date of July 24 on Monday next week. The teaser also talks about silence, which suggests further upgrades with the noise cancellation of the earbuds, which is already one of the best in its segment. We have already seen a few leaks of the WF-1000XM5 which hints at a tweaked design for the earbuds that should be lighter and more comfortable to wear in the ears.

    • Even then, Sony could amplify the battery life of the earbuds, and combined with the charging case, it should give around 24 hours of backup. Reports suggest the buds could be equipped with 8.4mm drivers and further improvement with the mics for handling voice calls and ANC.

    These upgrades are likely to result in a price bump of the product this year, with Sony likely to price the WF-1000XM5 at around $320 (Rs 25,900 approx) in the market for buyers, putting it against the AirPods Pro and other high-end TWS earbuds from Sennheiser, Bose and more. We are hoping the new WF-1000XM5 lives up to its existing status and Sony offers notable upgrades which makes it an appealing product for everyone.

    About the Author

    first published: July 21, 2023, 16:37 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 16:37 IST
