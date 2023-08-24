Sony's PlayStation Portal To Launch This Year: Check Price And More

Sony has officially unveiled more details about its PlayStation Portal Remote Player, which was earlier called the PlayStation Project Q. This includes the price, full specifications, and the functionality that users can expect from the dedicated handheld remote play device.

The device has been designed to stream PS5 games over Wi-Fi to the device’s 8-inch IPS 1080p screen at 60fps. It bears resemblance to the PlayStation DualSense controller; simply put, it resembles a screen attached in the middle of a split DualSense controller.

Naturally, the PlayStation Portal comes with all the native DualSense features, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. This ensures that users get the complete gaming experience even during remote play.

Advertisement

“PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal," said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience at SIE. He added, “PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the DualSense controller."

However, Sony also notes that the PlayStation Portal Remote Player won’t support PS VR2 games, which require the headset, and “games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming."

The remote player features a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio. However, a notable omission is Bluetooth support. Consequently, existing wireless headsets, including Sony’s own Pulse 3D, cannot be used with the PlayStation Portal. Instead, Sony has introduced a proprietary technology called ‘PlayStation Link.’ To complement this technology, they are offering new headsets and earbuds called PlayStation Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore, respectively, both of which provide “lossless audio."

Advertisement

PlayStation Portal, Pulse Elite, Pulse Explore: Price and Availability