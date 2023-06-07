Soon You Will Be Able To Send HD Photos On WhatsApp: Here's How

In good news for WhatsApp users, the popular instant messaging application owned by Meta is reportedly planning to release a new feature that will enable users to send high-definition (HD) photos on both iPhones and Android devices. This feature is expected to improve the user experience while sending images.

With this feature, Meta-owned WhatsApp is making it easier to share photos with better quality by preserving their dimensions.

“We announced that WhatsApp was developing a new feature regarding media sharing: a photo-quality. After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.11.0.76 update from the TestFlight app, and the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.13 update from the Google Play Store, some beta testers may be able to see a new option that allows them to manage the photo quality," said WABetaInfo.

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, it will be possible to choose a better quality when sending photos, and the option only appears when you select a photo large in size. While this feature preserves image dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the picture, thus sending photos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all pictures, therefore, users have to select the HD option every time they want to send a photo with better quality.

When you send a photo by choosing the “high quality" option, it is marked as a high-quality photo so a new tag is automatically added to the message bubble. This information also helps the recipient understand when a photo is sent by using this feature.