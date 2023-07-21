Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer Reveals Key Details About Venom; Special Edition PS5 Console Unveiled

Sony’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on October 20 this year for the PlayStation 5. While a detailed gameplay-focused trailer was released during May’s PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac Games has now released a new story trailer and information about a special edition PS5 console during the ongoing Comic Con.

The trailer opens with Harry Osborne having a friendly conversation with Peter Parker. Harry says that he “got a second chance" and wants to “heal the world." The trailer then cuts to a shot of the main cast, including a new, updated character model for Mary Jane Watson (MJ) and a slightly more grown-up version of Miles Morales—the second Spider-Man, featuring a new hairdo.

We also see Kraven the hunter and his men fighting the Spider-Men. And, Peter Parker telling Mary Jane about Kraven, who is on “some kind" of a hunt. Miles Morales then explains his struggles and comes face to face with the returning Mister Negative—the man who killed his father.

In the middle of the scene, a voice-over, presumably Miles’, says, “What’s going on with Pete?" To which Mary Jane replies, “He’s not himself," likely indicating that the symbiote Venom has taken control of him and is now controlling his body. As we have seen previously, Peter Parker becomes violent when he is under the influence of the symbiote.

The trailer also shows Peter Parker looking over New York City, with a hoarse voice in the background that sounds like Venom saying, “We are going to heal the world." If you pay attention, this is exactly what Harry Osborne says at the beginning of the trailer. This could mean that Harry Osborne is Venom—but this is just a theory. Another possibility is that someone else is Venom, and this is just a play by Insomniac Games trying to intrigue gamers. The trailer ends with a full-blown glimpse of Venom wreaking havoc on the city—destroying helicopters, jumping off buildings, and snarling.