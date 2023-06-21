Spotify Could Introduce Hi-Fi 'Supremium' Subscription To Compete With Apple Music

Spotify is the most popular music streaming app alongside Apple Music, and while people swear by it for its UI and the ease of discovering playlists, the service still hasn’t been able to offer an equivalent to Apple’s Lossless audio streaming—but that could change soon.

As per Bloomberg, Spotify is preparing to launch a new, more expensive subscription plan—internally called ‘Supremium’—and that the new tier will feature high-fidelity audio to “drive more revenue and placate investors who’ve been saying the company should raise its prices."

The new tier will likely be Spotify’s most expensive plan and will feature Hi-Fi audio streaming, which the company already announced in 2021. Bloomberg reports that the company delayed the Hi-Fi streaming rollout “after two of its competitors, Apple Music and Amazon Music, began offering the feature for free as part of their standard plans."

Rival streaming players, including Apple Music, already offer Lossless audio as part of their standard plan. In India, users can get access to Apple Music for Rs 99 or Rs 149 for family. In contrast, Spotify Premium costs Rs 119, Rs 149 for Duo, and Rs 179 for family.