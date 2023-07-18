Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Spotify Now Lets You Control Volume For Group Sessions: All Details

Spotify Now Lets You Control Volume For Group Sessions: All Details

The new feature only works for the premium users, who got the group session option back in 2020

Advertisement

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 18:04 IST

Delhi, India

Spotify premium users have the group session feature
Spotify premium users have the group session feature

Spotify has introduced a new shared volume control for its group session feature.

“Spotify is launching a shared volume control, a new feature for in-person listening with the Group session experience where guests will be able to control the volume if they’re sharing a compatible speaker," the company said in a community blogpost.

With the new control, the platform aims to provide users with more ability to control the volume when listening.

“We also want to make sure that the host can choose what level of control the guests should have," it added.

Advertisement

Group session is a Premium-only feature that was initially introduced in 2020. Groups of two to five people can use this feature at once by sharing a “join" link via messaging apps or social media with each other.

Both host and guests can pause, play, skip and select tracks on the queue as well as add in choices of their own using the standard controls.

If one person makes a change, it will immediately be reflected on all participant devices.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the music streaming platform might soon bring the group session feature on its desktop version.

In June, the company had announced that it was rolling out redesigned ‘Your Library’ and ‘Now Playing’ views to improve the desktop experience.

The company said that the revamp would make the desktop experience “the best way to explore, curate, listen to and organise Spotify on a computer or web browser".

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files

    • According to the initial insights, users discovered that the redesigned Library helps them save time, provides them with a better overview and allows them to easily switch between playlists.

    Earlier this month, the platform had started informing its users who have subscribed to its Premium service through Apple’s in-app purchase system that the company will no longer support it as a payment method.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 18:04 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 18:04 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App