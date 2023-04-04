Home » Tech » Spotify Shutting Down Live Audio App, Is The Clubhouse Trend Over?

Spotify Shutting Down Live Audio App, Is The Clubhouse Trend Over?

The music streaming app launched a new variant to build on the demand for audio chat platforms.

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 14:04 IST

Delhi, India

The platform introduced new app for audio chats
The platform introduced new app for audio chats

Spotify has said that it is shutting down its live-audio app — “Spotify Live".

However, the company said it will continue to explore live features on its main platform, reports TechCrunch.

Music Ally first reported the news.

“After a period of experimentation and learnings around how Spotify users interact with live audio, we’ve made the decision to sunset the Spotify Live app," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

RELATED NEWS

“We believe there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in the Spotify ecosystem; however, based on our learnings, it no longer makes sense as a standalone app. We have seen promising results in the artist-focused use case of ‘listening parties,’ which we will continue to explore moving forward to facilitate live interactions between artists and fans," it added.

In April 2022, the company integrated the live audio capabilities from its companion app, Spotify Greenroom, within the main Spotify streaming app and rebranded Greenroom as “Spotify Live", the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Spotify has said that it is testing a redesign of its user profiles, including a card-style layout that allows users to establish more of a social identity on the platform while also providing easy access to its unique features, such as personalised recommendations, Blend playlists, co-listening experience, and more.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 04, 2023, 14:04 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 14:04 IST
