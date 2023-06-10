Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Spotify Tests 'Your Offline Mix' Feature, Enabling Users To Listen Playlists Offline

Published By: Shaurya Sharma

IANS

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 09:37 IST

San Francisco

Soon, users will be able to listen Spotify playlists offline. (Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash)
Music streaming platform Spotify is officially testing a new feature called — ‘Your Offline Mix’, a playlist designed for users when they might not be online and still wants to listen to their favourite playlist.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek stated in a tweet that the company has been testing ‘Your Offline Mix’. But he didn’t go into any further detail.

It’s unclear when the company intends to release the feature, in particular.

“We’ve been testing out a new feature called “Your Offline Mix" - a playlist designed for those times when you might not be online. What do you think?" Ek tweeted on Thursday.

According to the screenshot posted by Ek indicates, these playlists can store music with multiple hours of listening time. This could be useful in situations when users are about to board a flight but have forgotten to download music.

Several users expressed their thoughts on this development.

“This is going to be extremely useful when we are on a road trip in the middle of nowhere and we forgot to download our playlists," a user commented.

“Finally!! please allow us to filter whether its offline music or offline podcasts too please!!," another user said.

Meanwhile, Spotify has started rolling out its AI feature called “DJ" for premium customers in the UK and Ireland.

    • This feature was first made available to premium subscribers in the US and Canada in February.

    The feature is still in beta and is powered by OpenAI’s technology.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 10, 2023, 09:37 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 09:37 IST
