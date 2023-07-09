Suspended Twitter Account Tracking Elon Musk's Jet Moves To Rival Meta's Threads

(Jack Sweeney, the creator of an account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet in real time, has moved to Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter-rival Threads after being suspended from Twitter last year.

"ElonJet has arrived to Threads!" read Sweeney’s first post on Thursday from the account handle @elonmusksjet, which had over 21,000 followers as of Saturday morning.

ElonJet has tracked the movements of Musk’s private jet using data available in the public domain.

In December Twitter Inc, owned by Musk, suspended the ElonJet account, with the billionaire threatening legal action against the account’s operator after saying his son had been mistakenly followed by a "crazy stalker".

Meta-owned Threads, posing a direct challenge to Twitter, garnered millions of users in hours, including prominent figures such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as it seeks to take advantage of its rival’s weakened state after a series of chaotic decisions from Musk.