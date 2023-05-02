Trends :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
Home » Tech » SwiftKey Brings Bing AI-Powered Keyboard For Samsung Phones

SwiftKey Brings Bing AI-Powered Keyboard For Samsung Phones

Microsoft introduced the AI chatbot on the keyboard earlier this year.

Advertisement

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 15:23 IST

Delhi, India

Bing Ai is now available in SwiftKey for Samsung users (Image: Microsoft)
Bing Ai is now available in SwiftKey for Samsung users (Image: Microsoft)

Samsung Galaxy users can now access the latest Bing AI feature from Microsoft SwiftKey as the team has announced that the Bing AI update is now rolling out to Samsung users.

“We are rolling out the new Bing AI features to the Samsung users. Look for the new update (Android v9.10.11.10) in the next days," Microsoft SwiftKey tweeted. According to SamMobile, the Bing AI update for iOS and Android began rolling out in mid-April, however, it has now been added to Samsung’s One UI’s built-in SwiftKey keyboard.

In fact, Galaxy device users have the option to disregard Bing AI, just as they can choose to use Samsung Keyboard instead of SwiftKey.

Advertisement

However, since SwiftKey is integrated into One UI, Bing AI is essentially pre-installed on almost all Galaxy devices and cannot be uninstalled, the report said.

Last month, Microsoft announced the addition of AI-powered Bing capabilities to the SwiftKey app (a third-party keyboard) on iOS and Android, allowing users to chat with the AI chatbot directly from their mobile keyboard and search for things without having to switch between apps.

“Bing integrates in three major ways - Search, Chat, and Tone. The update is available today. Once you’ve got the update, you’ll see the Bing icon above the keyboard. From there you can click on the exact feature you would like to use; Chat, Tone, or Search," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

RELATED NEWS

SwiftKey has been part of the Microsoft family since 2016.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

first published: May 02, 2023, 15:23 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 15:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week