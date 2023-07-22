Telegram Rolls Out New Story Feature For These Users: Check Details Here

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram on Friday announced the roll-out of a new Story feature on its platform. The new feature will allow premium users of the app to post stories that can be seen by the audience of their choice, including non-premium users.

The Story feature is now available in the latest version of Telegram for Android, iOS, and Desktop.

The new feature will appear at the top of the screen, right above the global chat search, which will allow users to share photos, videos, and text that disappear after 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours, or can be set to remain permanently on the user’s profile.

Users can separately choose people who can see the story.

Advertisement

Telegram’s Stories will also support dual camera functionality, enabling users to capture photos and videos simultaneously with both the front and rear cameras.

Moreover, premium users can add more features to their stories, such as animated stickers, polls, and quizzes, allowing premium users to create more engaging and interactive stories.