Telegram Rolls Out New Story Feature For These Users: Check Details Here

Telegram Rolls Out New Story Feature For These Users: Check Details Here

Telegram, the popular messaging app, on Friday announced that its new Story feature is rolling out. Here are all the details.

Published By: Shaurya Sharma

IANS

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 09:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Telegram has brought a new feature for its premium users.
Telegram has brought a new feature for its premium users.

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram on Friday announced the roll-out of a new Story feature on its platform. The new feature will allow premium users of the app to post stories that can be seen by the audience of their choice, including non-premium users.

The Story feature is now available in the latest version of Telegram for Android, iOS, and Desktop.

The new feature will appear at the top of the screen, right above the global chat search, which will allow users to share photos, videos, and text that disappear after 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours, or can be set to remain permanently on the user’s profile.

Users can separately choose people who can see the story.

Telegram’s Stories will also support dual camera functionality, enabling users to capture photos and videos simultaneously with both the front and rear cameras.

Moreover, premium users can add more features to their stories, such as animated stickers, polls, and quizzes, allowing premium users to create more engaging and interactive stories.

    • Meanwhile, Telegram has raised $210 million from several investors via bond sales. The investors include its founder and CEO Pavel Durov.

    John Hyman, Telegram Chief Investment Adviser, told TechCrunch that the platform raised the capital by issuing bonds worth $270 million because “interest rates have gone up significantly since 2021, the bonds have a different issue price".

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    About the Author

    Shaurya Sharma

    first published: July 22, 2023, 09:16 IST
    last updated: July 22, 2023, 09:16 IST
