Telegram Update: New Features Rolled Out - Shareable Chat Folders, Custom Wallpapers And More

Telegram, a popular messaging app, has recently released a major update with several new features for its users. The update includes the ability to share entire chat folders with a link, create custom wallpapers for individual chats, use web apps within chats, and more.

With the new update, users can now share chat folders with friends and colleagues using a link. This allows for easy collaboration in work groups, news channel collections, and other chat folders.

Users can add the folder with just one tap and instantly join all its chats. However, only public chats or chats where the user has admin rights can be included in the shared folder, as mentioned by Telegram in a blog post.

Another notable feature of the update is the ability to set custom wallpapers for specific chats. Users can now personalize their conversations by setting their favorite photos or color combinations as wallpapers in any 1-on-1 chat.

To change the wallpaper, users can go to the chat header and click ‘Set Wallpaper’ on Android or open a profile and tap ‘Change Wallpaper’ on iOS.

In addition, Telegram has also integrated web apps into its chats, allowing users to launch web apps seamlessly within any chat. These web apps can be accessed via a direct link or by mentioning the bot’s username in any chat on Telegram. This feature enables users to use web apps collaboratively with others.

Other features introduced in the update include bot links and Telegram Premium on Fragment, faster scrolling for attachments, read times in topics, and improved interfaces.

Telegram’s latest update brings exciting new features that enhance the user experience and offer more options for customization and collaboration. Users can now easily share chat folders, customize wallpapers, and use web apps within chats, making Telegram a more versatile and user-friendly messaging app.

