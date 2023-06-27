Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Telegram Users, You're Getting Instagram-Like Stories Next Month

The private messaging app will show the Stories on your profile image with an active ring just like other social media apps.

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:52 IST

Delhi, India

Stories have been a big hit on most social media platforms

Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov on Tuesday introduced a new ‘Stories’ feature and said it will be available in early July.

“For years, our users have been asking us to implement Stories in Telegram. More than half of all feature requests that we receive are related to Stories," Durov posted on his Telegram channel.

Users will be able to choose who can see their stories with granular precision — Everyone, only their contacts (with exceptions), a few selected contacts or a list of Close Friends.

Users will also be able to hide stories posted by any contact by moving them to the ‘Hidden’ list in the Contacts section instead of the main screen.

In addition to using photo and video-editing tools, users will be able to provide captions for their stories to add more context or links and tag other people.

“Building on the success of Telegram’s Video Messages, we’re adding the option to post photos and videos taken by the front and the rear cameras simultaneously," Durov said.

    • Moreover, users will have the ability to choose when a story expires- in six, 12, 24, or 48 hours- or if they want to permanently display stories on the profile page, with individual privacy settings for each.

    “Speaking of channels, they will benefit from more exposure and subscribers: once we launch the ability to repost messages from channels to stories, going viral on Telegram will become a lot easier," Durov added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    About the Author

    S Aadeetya

    first published: June 27, 2023, 13:52 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 13:52 IST
