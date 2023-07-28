Thane Man Loses Rs 37 Lakh After Liking Instagram Photos; Check How This Scam Works

A man based in Thane has lost a whopping Rs 37 lakh after falling victim to a popular job scam. The 32-year-old man was actively searching for a new job as his current job’s contract was nearing its end.

According to a report by The Times of India, the man was lured into the trap of a “part-time" job where he was required to like Instagram pictures of celebrities.

After uploading his biodata on two online recruitment portals, the man received a call from an unknown number on WhatsApp—offering him the part-time role. The scammer promised the victim that he could earn Rs 70 for liking pictures of active celebrities—potentially making around Rs 2000-3000 per day.

The man was asked to provide screenshots as proof of his work and was paid Rs 210 for the likes he had done.

Subsequently, the victim was added to a Crypto group on Telegram, a chat app similar to WhatsApp. In this group, he received tasks from the scammers and was asked to deposit money to buy cryptocurrency.

According to The Times of India, the man deposited Rs 9,000 but received Rs 9,980, and this led him to believe that the Telegram work opportunity was legitimate. Now, he wanted to invest more money in hopes of making bigger profits. He paid Rs 30,000 and received Rs 8,208 in profits, eventually being granted a ‘VIP Account’ status, allowing him to deposit larger investment amounts.

However, the scammers’ true intentions became clear when they demanded more money from him in order to access his profits. In the end, the victim ended up paying a massive total of around Rs 37 lakh in Indian currency to the scammers—only to receive nothing in return.