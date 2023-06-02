The Creators Of ‘Lil Artist’ iOS App Share What It Takes To Make Your First Successful iPhone App

Developing unique apps for iPhone users has become a side hustle for many techies in India. The reason for choosing iOS over Android is simple: iPhone users are more willing to spend money in buying apps or making in-app purchases. While Android has a far greater user base in India and across the word, when it comes to generating money, developers eye iPhone users.

And to tap deep into iPhone user’s pockets, developers are now forced to look into niche segments or gaps, where there aren’t many competing apps, to have a chance at scoring big.

One such segment is launching apps for kids. With school-going children getting access to iPhones, there’s an increased demand for quality and safe apps for kids. A lot of developers are trying to crack this segment and one iOS app that has recently managed to take the centre stage is ‘Lil Artist’, developed by Arima Jain and Aman Jain.

In an interview with News18 Tech, Arima Jain and Aman Jain share their journey and how they took advantage of the Apple Accelerator in Bengaluru to create their app. Excerpts.

How did you come with the idea of creating this app?

The idea for creating the “Lil Artist" app originated from our observation of increased screen time among children during the COVID-19 pandemic. We noticed that while children were spending more time on screens, they weren’t gaining much educational value from it. To bridge this gap, we wanted to create an app that would provide an enjoyable yet educational experience for children. Thus, the concept of “Lil Artist" was born, with the aim of combining fun and learning in a way that would captivate young minds.

How has your experience been with the Apple Accelerator team in Bangalore and what kind of help have you received?

Our experience with the Apple Accelerator team in Bangalore has been fantastic. They have provided tremendous support throughout our journey. We had the honour of being invited as a speaker on International Women’s Day, We shared our journey and experiences with our fellow attendees. During the program, we received valuable insights into the qualities of great apps according to Apple. Additionally, we had the opportunity to meet inspiring women entrepreneurs and connect with fellow iOS developers.

The Apple team also introduced us to the Apple Entrepreneur Camp, and we are grateful to share that our team applied and was fortunate enough to be selected this year. Being a part of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp has been a game-changer for us. Moreover, our app “Lil Artist" was featured on the Apple App Store and on the Website, which significantly boosted our user reach. We are immensely grateful for the support and opportunities provided by the Apple Accelerator team in Bangalore.

When it comes to judging Android vs iOS, what is the major difference that you feel exists and which is better in terms of revenue?

As developers, We’ve experienced that when it comes to comparing Android and iOS, there is a notable difference in revenue potential. We’ve found that iOS tends to generate higher revenue compared to Android. The user base on iOS is known for their higher willingness to pay for premium apps and in-app purchases. The App Store provides a streamlined purchasing process, making it easier for users to make transactions. Additionally, iOS users are often early adopters and are more inclined to spend on apps and digital content. While revenue potential can vary depending on factors such as the app’s target audience and monetization strategy, we’ve generally seen better revenue results on the iOS platform. However, it’s important to carefully consider the specific requirements of your app and your target market when deciding between Android and iOS.

What advice would you give to someone looking to start with their first iOS app and be a part of the Apple Accelerator team?

To start your first iOS app, you need to follow some key steps. First, define your app idea and target audience. Second, learn Swift and the iOS development ecosystem. Third, start with a small project to gain experience. Fourth, master the iOS development concepts and practice regularly. Fifth, get feedback and stay updated with the latest trends. Sixth, enjoy the process and be patient. The Apple Accelerator is a program that helps early-stage iOS developers launch their apps with Apple’s support. The program offers mentorship, access to tools and resources, and connection with other developers. You will also get feedback and guidance on how to refine your app and prepare it for the App Store.

The Apple Accelerator program can help you accelerate your iOS development journey and achieve your app goals.