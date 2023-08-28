The First Big iPad Pro Upgrade Since 2018 Could Be Launched Next Year

Apple has been upgrading most of its products in the past year and now we could see the iPad Pro lineup get its first major overhaul since 2018. As per the reports, Apple will look to narrow the gap between a tablet and laptop with its new upcoming iPad Pro models.

The company is expected to have the same 11-inch and 13-inch models for buyers but the display could be upgraded from micro-LED to OLED when it launches next year.

The report from Bloomberg also mentions that Apple will make big changes with the Magic Keyboard for the 2024 iPad Pro lineup with the possible increase in the size of the trackpad and keys with better tactile feedback. Apple is also likely to jump straight to the next M3 chips for the iPad Pro models, allowing the company to future boost the performance of the laptop-like slates from Apple.

But here’s the thing, having M3 on the iPad is only worth it if you have a platform that can sustain its level. iPadOS has slowly become a concern for consumers, especially when the hardware makes an impact that’s twice in comparison.