The First Phone To Use 24GB RAM Is Here: All Details

The first phone with this much RAM is not going to be the last to launch this year, with more brands expected to use the new feature.

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 12:34 IST

Beijing, China

Nubia is bringing this special phone to China later this week.
Nubia is bringing this special phone to China later this week.

We have seen smartphones using 8GB, 12GB and even 18GB RAM but now the memory race has kicked up a notch higher and is moving to 24GB. That’s right, there is a company which has launched its phone in the market with a whopping 24GB RAM.

Nubia is the brand which has taken this unique step, soon to be followed by the likes of Realme, OnePlus and more. The Nubia RedMagic 8S Pro series is the first to get 24GB RAM on board, and this doesn’t include the gimmicky virtual RAM feature. You have the RAM option on the RedMagic 8S Pro+ variant.

According to reports, this phone is powered by a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset which gets incremental performance upgrades over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 version. Nubia has revamped the cooling system on the device without taking a hit on the performance, which is ideal for heavy gamers. The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 165W wired charging speed. The 24GB RAM variant gets 1TB storage as well, but the price tag of $1000 (Rs 81,000 approx), makes it feel absurdly cheaper than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max among others.

How Much RAM Does Your Phone Really Need?

    • Companies have been dishing out higher RAM on phones and that shows the industry innovating and advancing with its tech. But the question is, how much RAM does your phone really need to give you the best performance. Experts mostly feel that for Android users, 8GB suffices but 12GB RAM is not a bad option either.

    But even then you don’t have enough resources that make use of all the memory on board. So, when you talk about 16GB, 18GB and now 24GB, these are just figures that will blow your mind, and even your laptop will shy in front of these numbers, but in reality, they don’t really do much to enhance the performance of the phone.

    About the Author

    S Aadeetya

    first published: July 10, 2023, 12:34 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 12:34 IST
