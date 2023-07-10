The First Phone To Use 24GB RAM Is Here: All Details

We have seen smartphones using 8GB, 12GB and even 18GB RAM but now the memory race has kicked up a notch higher and is moving to 24GB. That’s right, there is a company which has launched its phone in the market with a whopping 24GB RAM.

Nubia is the brand which has taken this unique step, soon to be followed by the likes of Realme, OnePlus and more. The Nubia RedMagic 8S Pro series is the first to get 24GB RAM on board, and this doesn’t include the gimmicky virtual RAM feature. You have the RAM option on the RedMagic 8S Pro+ variant.

According to reports, this phone is powered by a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset which gets incremental performance upgrades over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 version. Nubia has revamped the cooling system on the device without taking a hit on the performance, which is ideal for heavy gamers. The phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 165W wired charging speed. The 24GB RAM variant gets 1TB storage as well, but the price tag of $1000 (Rs 81,000 approx), makes it feel absurdly cheaper than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max among others.

How Much RAM Does Your Phone Really Need?