The Last of Us Part I Launching Soon On PC: Here's What You Need To Know Before Launch

The Last of Us Part I, the remaster of the original post-apocalyptic action-adventure title ‘The Last of Us,’ which was released for the PS3 in 2013, is finally coming to PC on March 28. More recently, the story, created by PlayStation studio, Naughty Dog, was presented to the world as a TV series adaptation developed by HBO. While the TV series has also achieved critical acclaim, the video game remake is the definitive way to experience the post-apocalyptic story.

The Last of Us Part I: Release Date and Availability

Advertisement

The Last of Part I will be available to install and play on March 28, and alongside Steam, you may also buy the game from the Epic Games store for Rs 3,999 for the standard version and Rs 4,799 for the Digital Deluxe version of the game. Both versions of the game will include pre-order bonuses, which include bonus supplements for max health, crafting speed, listen mode distance, healing speed, and improving weapon sway, and bonus weapon parts.

The Last of Us Part I Bring the PS5 Experience to PC

Advertisement

Like the recent ports of Returnal and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us Part I for PC, brings forth PS5-specific features, including the support for 3D audio, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback when playing the game using a DualSense controller, as well as PC-centric features like control customization options including full control remapping, primary and secondary bindings for keyboard and mouse control. On the visuals front, gamers can fine tune their experience using AMD FSR 2.2 support, Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution support, VSync and frame rate cap options.

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part I: PC System Requirements

Like with all PC games, it is important to check if you meet The Last of Part I’s PC system requirements. And, because the game was launched on the PS5, the game’s minimum requirements are AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4770K with 16 GB RAM and a graphics card of 4 GB memory, such as AMD Radeon RX 470 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970, with the game stored on SSD.

And, for better visuals, in line with the PS5, the recommended requirements are AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-8700, 16 GB RAM, and a graphics card with 8 GB memory like AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, NVIDIA RTX 2070 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

Read all the Latest Tech News here