The Mixed Reality Market Declines, Can Apple Be Its Saviour With Vision Pro?

The global market for mixed reality (XR) headset has declined by more than 30 percent in the first quarter of 2023. According to new reports, consumers are not too keen on the segment with lack of new technology and products hampering its demand or interest.

Meta is the lone competitor at the top with its Quest series, but others are likely to make a mark in the coming years. Meta has around 49 percent share, followed by Sony with 32 percent. The likes of Pico, DPVR, and HTC among others cover up the rest with 7 percent, 6 percent and 1 percent share, respectively.

Pricing is the biggest pain point for the segment, which explains why Meta has found enough takers with its comparatively-affordable Quest headsets. Apple will definitely have its hands full trying to convince people to splurge $3,499 on its premium XR headset, but industry experts believe that Apple has the tech and the power to push the industry and get more partners involved in product development for the future.