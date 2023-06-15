These Are The New PS Plus Game Catalog Games For June 2023

Sony has unveiled new games for the PS Plus Catalog Games exclusive to PS Plus Premium/Deluxe and Extra subscribers for this month. Along with new games, users will also receive free avatars and PS Plus Premium users will get access to PS5 cloud streaming as part of the PlayStation Plus Celebration. This occasion marks the one-year anniversary since the enhanced subscription service was introduced to users.

PS Plus Premium/Deluxe and Extra Games Catalog is steadily growing and now offers a range of first and third party AAA and indie titles. This month, the additions include:

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Game Trial for WWE2K23 (PS4)

Alongside the new additions to the games catalog, Sony is also introducing a new games streaming feature for users with PS Plus Premium. Sony says this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as digital PS5 titles that players own. It must be noted that PS Plus Deluxe and Premium services cater to different regions, and players in India do not have access to the Premium tier—and its features like PS3 cloud streaming—but instead have access to the Deluxe tier.