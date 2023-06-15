Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » These Are The New PS Plus Game Catalog Games For June 2023

These Are The New PS Plus Game Catalog Games For June 2023

Sony has unveiled new games for the PS Plus Catalog Games exclusive to PS Plus Premium/Deluxe and Extra subscribers for June. Here are all the details.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 14:43 IST

San Mateo

New PS Plus games for June are here. (Photo by Tamara Bitter on Unsplash)
New PS Plus games for June are here. (Photo by Tamara Bitter on Unsplash)

Sony has unveiled new games for the PS Plus Catalog Games exclusive to PS Plus Premium/Deluxe and Extra subscribers for this month. Along with new games, users will also receive free avatars and PS Plus Premium users will get access to PS5 cloud streaming as part of the PlayStation Plus Celebration. This occasion marks the one-year anniversary since the enhanced subscription service was introduced to users.

PS Plus Premium/Deluxe and Extra Games Catalog is steadily growing and now offers a range of first and third party AAA and indie titles. This month, the additions include:

  • Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)
  • Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)
  • Inscryption (PS4/PS5)
  • Soulstice (PS5)
  • Tacoma (PS4)
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)
  • Killing Floor 2 (PS4)
  • Game Trial for WWE2K23 (PS4)

Advertisement

Alongside the new additions to the games catalog, Sony is also introducing a new games streaming feature for users with PS Plus Premium. Sony says this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as digital PS5 titles that players own. It must be noted that PS Plus Deluxe and Premium services cater to different regions, and players in India do not have access to the Premium tier—and its features like PS3 cloud streaming—but instead have access to the Deluxe tier.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Additionally, PlayStation Premium/Deluxe and Extra members will be able to participate in the PlayStation Stars campaigns—wherein they can collect the following PlayStation Plus Celebration digital collectibles: Game Catalog (Premium, Deluxe, and Extra), Classic Catalog (Premium, Deluxe only), and Game Trial (Premium, Deluxe only). And yes, to mark the first-year anniversary of the revamped PS Plus, Sony will also send voucher codes to redeem custom avatars.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 14:43 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 14:43 IST
    Read More