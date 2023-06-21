These Instagram Users Can Now Download Reels To Their Gallery: How It Works

Instagram Reels have quickly risen up the ranks to compete with TikTok, but the platform until now was missing one key feature that TikTok has had for some time—the ability to download Reels and share them on other platforms.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head, on his Instagram broadcast channel, said that US-based users can now download Reels to their camera roll. And downloading a Reel is as simple as tapping the share icon and then tapping the ‘Download’ button. Mosseri noted that all public Reels will be made available to download—unless users restrict the option in settings.

The feature is expected to gradually expand to India and other nations in the near future. In the meantime, users have the option to use third-party applications and websites to download Reels.

India, in particular, has a strong ‘WhatsApp culture’ where short videos and photos from various platforms like Twitter and Instagram are widely shared. Once the feature becomes available in India, it is certain to bring delight to Indian users.