These iPhone Models Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 15 Launch This Year: Know More

Apple iPhone 15 launch is expected later this year, and the rumour mills have been busy churning out new details and even leaked design renders of these iPhones. Apple is widely expected to offer the iPhone 15 series with USB C charging support, which may or may not be limited to select markets.

But with the launch hype already set in motion, there are other aspects of Apple’s iPhone catalogue that are worth mentioning.

The new launches mean older iPhone models will be discontinued and going by Apple’s tradition over the years, we could see the iPhone 12 models culled from the global lineup by the company. The iPhone maker has generally given up selling a three-year-old model once the new version comes out.

And with the iPhone 15 likely to launch, it is time for the iPhone 12 series to clear up the decks for the new models to take its place. iPhones now come in different shapes and sizes, with the Mini, Plus, Pro and Pro Max seen as part of the portfolio in the past few years.

But the vanilla model still has its place, while the Minis and Plus have come and gone. Reports suggest the Mini series is done for good, at least till Apple decides otherwise. And this year’s Plus model could also become a one-off try from the company, which means you can buy the Plus model but not in abundance.

Taking iPhone 12 off the shelf doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t be able to buy them or Apple will end support for the model. After all, Apple is one of the few brands to offer OS and security updates for over 4 years. And in markets like India, where you still have the iPhone Xr, iPhone 11 and even the iPhone SE selling, the older models will become further appealing to anyone who is looking for an affordable gateway into the Apple ecosystem.