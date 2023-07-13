These New iOS 17 Features Will Make Indian iPhone Users Happy

Dual SIM phones have become almost essential in the Indian smartphone market. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google have all started offering dual SIM options, either through physical slots or eSIMs. However, the dual SIM experience on the iPhone has been mixed. But with iOS 17, Apple is looking to introduce several quality of life improvements that are going to revamp the dual SIM experience.

Firstly, with iOS 17, iPhone users will be able to view their Messages sorted by their primary and secondary SIM cards. This will make it easier for people who use one SIM card for work and another for personal use to sort between their personal and work messages.

In addition, to make it easier to identify which SIM is receiving a call, Apple has also given users the option to set different ringtones for each SIM. This is also useful for both personal and work use cases as well.

Finally, iOS 17 will address a major source of frustration for iPhone users—the inability to return a call from an unsaved number using a different SIM card. When a user misses a call, they will now be able to return it from either SIM card—without having to be limited to the SIM card that received the call. This eliminates the need to manually copy and paste the number into the dialer.