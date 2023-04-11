Trends :Apple Store OpeningRedmi Smart Fire TVSundar PichaiWhatsAppOnePlus Nord Buds 2
These Smart Display Speakers Won't Get Assistant Updates From Google: All Details

The display-centric speakers let you watch videos and get other information via Assistant.

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 18:53 IST

Delhi, India

Google seems to be focusing on AI now
Google has discontinued software updates for several third party smart displays, which suggests a larger move away from Assistant products.

According to Google’s support page, the affected devices include the Lenovo Smart Display, JBL Link View, and LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display, reports The Verge.

“Google no longer provides software updates for these third-party Smart Displays: Lenovo Smart Display (7a, 8a and 10a), JBL Link View and LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display. This could impact the quality of video calls and meetings."

In 2018, all three displays were introduced shortly after Google’s initial announcement of the Smart Display platform and its Home Hub, now known as Nest Hub, as it aimed to rival Amazon’s Alexa, according to the report.

Although Google’s announcement to discontinue support for third-party devices does not necessarily imply that they will completely cease to function, it suggests that these devices will not receive any further updates or new features, which has been the trend over the last few years.

Meanwhile, Google has said that it will end the support for the Nest Secure and the Dropcam home security system starting April 8, 2024.

Until that date, all current features will remain available and users can continue using their Nest Secure and Dropcam as they do now.

first published: April 11, 2023, 18:53 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 18:53 IST
