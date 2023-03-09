These Were The Top 10 Smartphones In 2022 And iPhones Ruled The Market

Apple saw massive demand for iPhones in 2022 and the latest industry report confirms those claims. The company had 8 iPhones in the top 10 smartphone models sold last year, with the other two spots taken by Samsung.

The likes of Google, OnePlus and Xiaomi are missing from the list, and the industry report courtesy Counterpoint Research shows the impact and demand for iPhones. Apple usually does well with the older iPhone models thanks to various special sale offers and high demand for iPhones that get price cut. There are some interesting mid-range, affordable additions on the list as well.

Top 10 Smartphones Sold In 2022

- Apple iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 14 Pro Max

- Samsung Galaxy A13

- Apple iPhone 13 Pro

- iPhone 12

- iPhone 14

- iPhone 14 Pro

- iPhone SE 2022

- Samsung Galaxy A3

As this list clearly shows, Apple made merry with iPhone sales last year. Usually you see brands having one or two, or even three models in the top 10, but having 8 modes means that the ratio of iPhone buyers in 2022 went up significantly.

iPhone 13 was the best-seller for 8 months in 2022 and the streak ended when the iPhone 14 series was launched in September, which made the iPhone 14 Pro Max the popular choice among buyers. The other iPhone models in the picture are iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and even the iPhone SE 2022.

When it comes to Samsung, you have two Galaxy A series phones that you wouldn’t have expected to be on the list. The company has sold a lot of the Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A3 phones, and it is likely that these affordable devices were sold in markets like India.

The list shows that brands like Xiaomi (Redmi Note) and OnePlus (Nord series) are nowhere close to becoming a major force, and even Realme needs to improve on its products to be part of these lists in the future.

