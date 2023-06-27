Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
This AI-Powered Google Feature Writes Text Messages For You: How To Use, Eligibility And More

The 'Magic Compose' feature for Google Messages can generate contextually relevant responses and offers a variety of improvements over the Smart Compose feature. Here's how to use it.

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 16:39 IST

Mountain View, California, USA

Google Magic Compose makes it easy for you to text people. (Image: Google)

At Google I/O 2023, Google announced its generative AI-powered ‘Magic Compose’ feature for Google Messages. This feature can generate contextually relevant responses and offers a variety of improvements over the Smart Compose feature. It makes it easier to send text messages and takes the majority of the effort out of the process.

Magic Compose analyzes your last 20 messages in a chat to generate relevant responses based on the context. However, the feature has been criticized by experts and fans alike for sending the last 20 messages to Google’s server, even though they are end-to-end encrypted.

Google Magic Compose: Who Can Use It?

But, before we see how to enable the feature, do note that the feature is currently in beta testing and you will need to sign up for the Google Messages beta program to access it. Google notes that Google One Premium members in the Messages beta program have priority access as more spots become available. The feature is currently only available for Android phones with US SIM cards.

Google is reportedly expanding the availability of Magic Compose gradually, which means that more users, possibly even outside the US, will soon be able to use the feature.

How To Enable Magic Compose On Android?


  1. On your Android phone, open the Google Messages app.
  2. Next, open an RCS conversation, or create one.
  3. Tap on Message Suggestions, and tap ‘Try It.’

    • After enabling the Magic Compose feature, you will begin receiving message suggestions; ergo, during conversations, you will see a variety of new suggestions based on what you have previously sent. You can also rewrite the suggestions using various style options, such as: Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, and Short.

    Google also revealed other AI-powered features like ‘Help me write’ for Gmail. The feature was only available to Google Workspace Labs users on desktop but earlier this month, Google started rolling it out to Gmail for Android and iOS for testers enrolled in the Workspace Labs program.

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 16:39 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 16:39 IST
