This AI-Powered Google Feature Writes Text Messages For You: How To Use, Eligibility And More

At Google I/O 2023, Google announced its generative AI-powered ‘Magic Compose’ feature for Google Messages. This feature can generate contextually relevant responses and offers a variety of improvements over the Smart Compose feature. It makes it easier to send text messages and takes the majority of the effort out of the process.

Magic Compose analyzes your last 20 messages in a chat to generate relevant responses based on the context. However, the feature has been criticized by experts and fans alike for sending the last 20 messages to Google’s server, even though they are end-to-end encrypted.

Google Magic Compose: Who Can Use It?

But, before we see how to enable the feature, do note that the feature is currently in beta testing and you will need to sign up for the Google Messages beta program to access it. Google notes that Google One Premium members in the Messages beta program have priority access as more spots become available. The feature is currently only available for Android phones with US SIM cards.

Google is reportedly expanding the availability of Magic Compose gradually, which means that more users, possibly even outside the US, will soon be able to use the feature.

How To Enable Magic Compose On Android?