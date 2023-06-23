Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » This AI-Powered Tool Makes It Easy For YouTube Creators To Dub Videos

This AI-Powered Tool Makes It Easy For YouTube Creators To Dub Videos

YouTube is rolling out a new feature that will allow creators to easily dub their videos into other languages using artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 09:58 IST

San Bruno

AI-powered dubbing makes its way to YouTube. (Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash)
AI-powered dubbing makes its way to YouTube. (Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash)

YouTube is rolling out a new feature that will allow creators to easily dub their videos into other languages using artificial intelligence.

As reported by The Verge, the video giant, at VidCon, said that it is integrating the team from Aloud—which is an AI-powered dubbing tool made in Google’s Area 120 incubator.

YouTube, as a platform that prioritizes content creators, is highly diverse. However, the inability to connect with a particular demographic due to not being able to speak in a certain language can limit a creator’s reach. This tool could prove to be quite beneficial for a wide range of creators.

How Does YouTube’s New Dubbing Tool Work?

Advertisement

Aloud first transcribes the video, which then gives creators a transcription that they can review, and later, edit. Later, the tool finally translates the edit, and generates a dub.

Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products at YouTube claims that the company is already testing Aloud’s tool with “hundreds" of creators.

More Support Expected Soon

YouTube notes that the service currently only supports a few languages, but support for more is on the way. 

Currently, the tool only supports English, Spanish and Portuguese.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • YouTube is also working towards making the dubbed videos “sound like the creator’s voice, with more expression and lip sync," Hanif said.

    In related news, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, may have used YouTube to train its large language models like GPT to generate better responses, according to a report by The Information.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 09:58 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 09:58 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App