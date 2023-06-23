This AI-Powered Tool Makes It Easy For YouTube Creators To Dub Videos

YouTube is rolling out a new feature that will allow creators to easily dub their videos into other languages using artificial intelligence.

As reported by The Verge, the video giant, at VidCon, said that it is integrating the team from Aloud—which is an AI-powered dubbing tool made in Google’s Area 120 incubator.

YouTube, as a platform that prioritizes content creators, is highly diverse. However, the inability to connect with a particular demographic due to not being able to speak in a certain language can limit a creator’s reach. This tool could prove to be quite beneficial for a wide range of creators.

How Does YouTube’s New Dubbing Tool Work?

Aloud first transcribes the video, which then gives creators a transcription that they can review, and later, edit. Later, the tool finally translates the edit, and generates a dub.

Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products at YouTube claims that the company is already testing Aloud’s tool with “hundreds" of creators.

More Support Expected Soon

YouTube notes that the service currently only supports a few languages, but support for more is on the way.

Currently, the tool only supports English, Spanish and Portuguese.