This Apple iPhone Costs More Than A Ferrari: Here's What Makes It So Expensive

When it comes to the most expensive smartphones in the market, a few names come to mind—the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Pixel Fold, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, what if we told you that a special edition iPhone 14 Pro, dubbed the Diamond Snowflake by Russian company Caviar, costs around Rs 5 crore, which is more than even a Ferrari F8 costs in India.

Caviar has reportedly developed the special edition of the iPhone 14 Pro Max in association with the British jewelry brand Graff. Moreover, only three of these special edition iPhones exist in the whole world.

Advertisement

What Makes The Caviar iPhone 14 Pro Max Diamond Snowflake So Expensive?

To start with, the device’s back features a platinum and white gold pendant, adorned with round and marquise-cut diamonds, valued at approximately Rs 62 lakh. The backplate, made of 18-karat white gold, showcases a pattern crafted with 570 diamonds. Due to the plethora of diamonds and the usage of rare metals, the device’s price shot up to around Rs 5 crore—making it affordable only for the elite.

Where Can You Buy It?