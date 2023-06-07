This Might Be The Best Time To Buy The M1 MacBook Air In India: Here’s Why

So Apple did launch the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air at the WWDC 2023 this week, making it the biggest Air model from the company. It is powered by the M2 chipset which came out last year and now you have like three M2 chips in the market, the Pro, the Max and the new Ultra is added to the mix.

But coming back to the MacBook Air 15-inch, you have a big display but this comes at a cost (like every other Apple product) and you have to pay Rs 1,34,900 to buy the base variant in India, which goes down to Rs 1,29,900 for the students. It will be available from June 13 in the country.

Apple claims it weighs 1.5 kg, comes with 11.5mm thickness and offers 18 hours of battery life. Now when you talk about buying MacBooks, they have gone up the price levels in the past few years. The basic MacBook Air now comes for over Rs 1 lakh in the country. But if you still need a reliable machine, people find it worth the investment.

Having said that, the launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air has made it further clear that the first-gen M1 chipset bearing MacBook Air with a 13-inch screen is still the best value for money MacBook out there in the market. Let’s be honest, how many of you really need the extra performance boost from the M2 chipset? Do you do a lot of heavy editing? Do you use professional tools to connect an external display to the Mac? Do you manage heavy applications that need raw power?