This New Anti-Stalking Feature From Google Will Alert Android Users About Unknown AirTags

The US-based tech giant Google has officially started the roll-out of its new safety feature, which tracks and alerts Android users about nearby unknown Bluetooth trackers, including AirTags.

According to the report, Android smartphones will provide automatic alerts if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is separated from its owner and traveling with the smartphone user. The notification can be tapped to view a map of where the tracker was last seen, and using a “Play sound" function will cause the tracker to make noise.

When Google detects an unknown tracker nearby, it will show device information like the serial number or the last four digits of the owner’s phone number. It will also give instructions on how to disable the tracker physically. If you have a compatible Android device, you can find a manual scan feature in the Safety & Emergency section of the Settings app.

Currently, the unknown tracker alerts work with Apple’s AirTags, but Google is working to support other trackers like Tile. Google’s new feature solves a big problem with AirTags. When AirTags were released, Apple had to improve their anti-stalking function multiple times to prevent misuse for tracking people.

iPhone users have been able to receive alerts when an unknown AirTag is nearby and could be a potential danger. However, Android users didn’t have an easy way to detect such AirTags unless they downloaded a specific app created by Apple called “Tracker Detect."