Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » This New App Turns Your Smartphone Into A Thermometer: How It Works

This New App Turns Your Smartphone Into A Thermometer: How It Works

Smartphones are already have the built-in tech to support these health-related features.

Advertisement

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 15:00 IST

United States of America (USA)

Phones already have the tech to support the feature.
Phones already have the tech to support the feature.

What if we tell you that you don’t need an iPhone or any other expensive phone to use some of the main health features? Yes, there is an app now that can convert any phone into a thermometer. The researchers from the University of Washington have developed the app which they are calling FeverPhone.

The market already has a slew of wearables like the Apple Watch which has the feature but it doesn’t come cheap, which means the tech is limited to the premium audience. But having an app which can read body temperature means anybody with a smartphone can simply download it and use the feature. The best thing about the app is that you don’t need any special accessory to make the feature work.

The researchers say the phones already have a tech that helps them unlock the features of a thermometer. The device has a sensor called thermistor which is used to measure the temperature of the phone and the battery to avoid overheating. But how did they make use of the sensor to check body temperature? They tested it with a plastic bag filled with water that came in contact with the touchscreen of various phones.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • The researchers used this data to train their machine learning model which helped them develop the FeverPhone app. But the work doesn’t end there. You have to place the phone’s screen at specific points for the app’s sensor to read the temperature. The phone has to be held on the forehead for around 90 seconds for best results. Once the app was ready for testing, it was used by 37 participants and the temperature with the accuracy close to the actual thing.

    Since the app is still going through internal tests, we can’t say if it will get a public release anytime soon. And even if it does, surely the researchers would need approvals from health bodies to make it a recognised unit in the market that even medical professionals can vouch for and help people with treatment based on its assessment.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 15:00 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 15:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App