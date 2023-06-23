This New App Turns Your Smartphone Into A Thermometer: How It Works

What if we tell you that you don’t need an iPhone or any other expensive phone to use some of the main health features? Yes, there is an app now that can convert any phone into a thermometer. The researchers from the University of Washington have developed the app which they are calling FeverPhone.

The market already has a slew of wearables like the Apple Watch which has the feature but it doesn’t come cheap, which means the tech is limited to the premium audience. But having an app which can read body temperature means anybody with a smartphone can simply download it and use the feature. The best thing about the app is that you don’t need any special accessory to make the feature work.

The researchers say the phones already have a tech that helps them unlock the features of a thermometer. The device has a sensor called thermistor which is used to measure the temperature of the phone and the battery to avoid overheating. But how did they make use of the sensor to check body temperature? They tested it with a plastic bag filled with water that came in contact with the touchscreen of various phones.